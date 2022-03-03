Ahead of Virat Kohli’s 100th Test, This WhatsApp Group is Buzzing for Their ‘Yaar’

India take on Sri Lanka in the first Test match in Mohali on Friday, and it’s a milestone game for Virat Kohli. The former India captain will be playing his 100th test match in Mohali. However, before this match, Kohli’s phone has been buzzing continuously. There is a WhatsApp group that has been named under 19 champions.

It’s worth a mention here that 14 years ago, the Indian Under-19 side under Virat Kohli beat South Africa to clinch the Under-19 World Cup in 2008. This was the first time the world saw Virat Kohli, his aggression, and his match-winning capabilities.

The same under-19 members have made this WhatsApp group as their “yaar” is set to play his 100th Test on Friday against Sri Lanka. The phone keeps buzzing with emoticons and emojis on this group that was started during the lockdown in 2020.

According to a report in The Indian Express, this group never has a dull moment. Some memories keep getting shared from Kohli’s spiked hair and aggression as well as memes and jokes.

Left-arm spinner Iqbal Abdulla reminded Kohli about a mistake, according to Indian Express.

“As captain, Kohli had got so involved in a World Cup game that he forgot he had changed my field position. I was at deep midwicket and when the batsman hit the ball to square-leg, he sent me to field there. Soon, the ball went to midwicket, and Kohli lost his temper. I had to remind him of the sequence of events. We still laugh about that,” he recalled.

Pradeep Sangwan, the left-arm seamer, is all praises for Kohli’s tremendous dietary discipline since he was also a foodie during his Under-19 days.

