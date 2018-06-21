Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ahmed Shehzad Reportedly Fails Dope Test, Could Face 3-month Ban

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 21, 2018, 8:50 AM IST
File image of Ahmed Shehzad. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

New Delhi: Controversial Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad is in the news again and this time he has reportedly failed a dope test and could face a minimum three-month suspension. Indiscipline has seen him being ignored by the Pakistan selectors time and again and now a failed dope test. As per reports in Geo News, the batsman was tested during the Pakistan Cup. The domestic five-team one-day tournament was held from April 19 to May 1.

Shehzad was the highest run-scorer as he scored 372 runs with three fifties and a century for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Pakistan Cricket Board tweeted the news on social media before board chairman Najam Sethi re-tweeted it.

“A player has reportedly tested positive for a prohibited substance. But under ICC rules PCB cannot name the player or chargesheet him until the chemical report is CONFIRMED by the Anti-Dope Agency of the government. We should have an answer in a day or two,” the tweet read.




Inconsistency has seen the batsman spend more time warming the bench than playing for the national team. He last played a Test match in April 2017, against West Indies. His last ODI outing was against Sri Lanka in October 2017 while he did play against Scotland in the T20I series in June this year. But the scores in the two games were 14 and 24.


First Published: June 21, 2018, 8:19 AM IST

