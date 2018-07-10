Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ahmed Shehzad to be Charged by PCB Following Positive Dope Test

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 10, 2018, 2:31 PM IST
File image of Ahmed Shehzad. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

New Delhi: Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad will charged after he was tested positive for a banned substance, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

"Independent Review Board Report on doping case has been received by PCB. Cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has tested positive for a banned substance. PCB will issue charge sheet today (Tuesday)," PCB's said in a post on social media.







Earlier in June, the PCB had announced a player had failed a doping test but refused to reveal the name of cricketer until the completion of the investigation, as per the rules of the International Cricket Council (ICC).




As per reports, the batsman was tested during the Pakistan Cup. The domestic five-team one-day tournament was held from April 19 to May 1. Shehzad was the highest run-scorer as he scored 372 runs with three fifties and a century for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shehzad, 26, has struggled to nail down a place in the Pakistan squad in recent years but played in the two-match Twenty20 series at Scotland in June, where he scored a combined 38 runs as the visitors recorded commanding victories.

