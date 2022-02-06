Ahmedabad Weather Update and Pitch Report, India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for today’s IND vs WI match

The West Indies tour of India comprising three One Day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals will get underway from February 6, Sunday. Both the teams will be starting the first One Day International in high spirits and will be hoping to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

India heads into the Sunday encounter after losing their last ODI series to South Africa. Men in Blue have also been hit by coronavirus as four main players including Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Navdeep Saini returned positive test.

West Indies also recorded a loss in their last ODI series. They fought with Ireland in the three-match series. The host failed to execute their plans and ended up losing by 1-2. Meanwhile, their last tour saw them winning the five-match T20I series against England by 3-2.

Weather report

The weather will be sunny as India will lock horns with England in the first One Day International on February 06, Sunday. The temperature will hover in the range of 22 degrees celsius to 31 degrees celsius. The humidity will be around 34 percent while the wind speed can be clocked at 6 km/h.

Pitch Report

This will be the first time that the Narendra Modi Stadium will be hosting a One Day International since 2014. There are multiple pitches present in the stadium with contrasting surfaces. The curator is expected to pick a balanced track for the first ODI that will have equal purchase for both the batter and bowlers. The team winning the toss should prefer bowling first as due can play a major role in the second innings.

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) probable playing XIs:

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here