Ahmedabad Weather Update, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Final: Weather Forecast for Sunday’s (May 29) GT vs RR match

Ahmedabad Weather Forecast & Update for Sunday’s (May 29) IPL 2022 Final match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other twice but the champions of the inaugural edition of IPL, RR, have not been able to beat the Gujarat side yet. On Sunday (May 29), Rajasthan will get one last chance in the current season to break the jinx. But the stakes are going to be a lot higher this time as a victory against Gujarat will help the Sanju Samson-led side to lift the prestigious IPL trophy for the second time.

Earlier, Rajasthan’s aspirations of winning IPL suffered a jolt as they had endured a seven-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1. But in the Eliminator they managed to outclass Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday (May 27) and claimed their spot in the final.

Rajasthan pacers Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy picked up three wickets in the match to restrict their opponents Bangalore to a gettable total of 157/8. During the run chase, Rajasthan’s English opening batter Jos Buttler (106 not out off 60 balls) exhibited sublime batting to notch up a century. Notably, this was his fourth century in the 15th season of IPL. Rajasthan ultimately scored the winning runs with 11 balls remaining.

Previously, in their first meeting, Gujarat had emerged victorious after scripting a 37-run win in the league stage.

Weather report

Ahmedabad weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Sunday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Gujarat vs Rajasthan final match as there is just two per cent chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 15 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 30 degrees Celsius to 43 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 47 per cent.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals Possible Starting XI:

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

