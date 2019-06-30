starts in
Aiden Markram to Lead South Africa A For India Tour

Cricketnext Staff |June 30, 2019, 8:14 PM IST
Aiden Markram to Lead South Africa A For India Tour

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma have been named as the skippers for the four-day and one-day side respectively for South Africa A tour of India.

The tour is a pre-cursor to South Africa’s tour of India which starts on September 15 and will include three T20Is along with three ODIs.

"This is one of the most important South Africa A tours we have planned for some time," Cricket South Africa National Selection Panel convener Linda Zondi said.

He further added that both Markram and Bavuma are seen as future leaders of the team.

"We see both Aiden and Temba playing an important role in this regard. We will be looking at other candidates during the course of the new season. Another is the opportunity to give some of our senior batsmen the chance to acclimatize for the Proteas Test match tour to India in October; and a third is to give opportunity to younger players who have earned their chance through outstanding performance at domestic level." added Zondi.

Anrich Norje, who was initially named in the World Cup squad but later pulled out due to an injury has been named in both four-day and one-day teams.

Heinrich Klassen, Junior Dala and Beuran Hendricks are other familiar faces named in the one-day squad.

South Africa A four-day squad: Aiden Markram (C), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Zubayr Hamza, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Pieter Malan, Eddie Moore, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Piedt, Rudi Second, Lutho Sipamla, Khaya Zondo

South Africa A one-day squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Matthew Breetzke, Gihahn Cloete, Junior Dala, Theunis de Bruyn, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lutho Sipamla.

Tour Itinerary:

August 29, 2019 -- 1st One-day -- Trivandrum

August 31, 2019 -- 2nd One-day -- Trivandrum

September 02, 2019 -- 3rd One-day -- Trivandrum

September 04, 2019 -- 4th One-day -- Trivandrum

September 06, 2019 -- 5th One-day -- Trivandrum

September 10-13 -- 1st 4-day game -- Waynad

September 17-20 -- 2nd 4-day game -- Mysore

