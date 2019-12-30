Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 25, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 30 December, 2019

2ND INN

Sylhet Thunder

133/9 (20.0)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Rangpur Rangers
Rangpur Rangers*

112/3 (14.3)

Rangpur Rangers need 22 runs in 33 balls at 4 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 30 December, 2019

2ND INN

Hobart Hurricanes

69/5 (11.0)

Hobart Hurricanes
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars*

3/0 (0.3)

Melbourne Stars need 79 runs in 64 balls at 7.40 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:30 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Ailing New Zealand Call Up Will Somerville For Third Test

New Zealand have turned to Will Somerville for his experience of playing in Sydney as they look to avoid a whitewash in the third and final Test against Australia.

AFP |December 30, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
Ailing New Zealand Call Up Will Somerville For Third Test

Wellington: New Zealand have turned to Will Somerville for his experience of playing in Sydney as they look to avoid a whitewash in the third and final Test against Australia.

Off-spinner Somerville, who was raised in Australia and played Sheffield Shield for New South Wales, will replace injured pace bowler Trent Boult for the Test starting in Sydney on Friday.

Coach Gary Stead said the inclusion of the lanky 1.93 metre (6ft 4in) Somerville was a nod to the expected conditions at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"There’s no secret the SCG pitch is one of the more spin-friendly in Australia," Stead said.

"Will offers something different to our two other spinners in the squad with his right arm off-spin and height.

"The fact he’s played a lot of cricket in Sydney during his career for New South Wales will also be helpful as we prepare for this final Test."

Somerville, 35, has played three Tests, taking seven wickets on his debut against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi last year and a total of seven in two Tests away to Sri Lanka four months ago.

Boult is returning to New Zealand after suffering a fracture to his right hand in the second Test which Australia won comfortably by 247 runs on Sunday within four days in Melbourne.

Australia won the first Test by 296 runs, again wrapping up the match inside four days.

New Zealand already have Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson in the squad to provide fast bowling cover while Somerville's height and local knowledge could see him overtake the incumbent spinners Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle.

Somerville was one of the leading bowlers in Australia's Sheffield Shield in 2016-17 season with 35 wickets at an average of 23.14.

australia vs new zealandnew zealand vs australiasomervilleWill Somerville

Related stories

Australia Thrash New Zealand Despite Battling Blundell Century, Win by 247 Runs
Cricketnext Staff | December 29, 2019, 1:18 PM IST

Australia Thrash New Zealand Despite Battling Blundell Century, Win by 247 Runs

All Blacks Star Barrett 'Kicked Out' of Second Test at MCG
Cricketnext Staff | December 29, 2019, 11:22 AM IST

All Blacks Star Barrett 'Kicked Out' of Second Test at MCG

New Zealand Pace Spearhead Trent Boult Fractures Hand
Cricketnext Staff | December 28, 2019, 1:43 PM IST

New Zealand Pace Spearhead Trent Boult Fractures Hand

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Guwahati BCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more