Aim is to Reach Top-4 in Both ODIs & Tests: Karunaratne
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne heaped praise on new coach Mickey Arthur on Sunday and stated the team's aim is to reach the top four in ICC rankings for both ODIs and Test cricket. Arthur took over as Sri Lanka's head coach on a two-year contract in December and Karunaratne said his results speak for themselves.
