'Aim Should be to Go Out on a High': Shahid Afridi's Retirement Advice For Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has silenced his critics after finishing Asia Cup 2022 as India’s leading run-getter. The 33-year-old ended his century drought with his maiden T20I ton against Afghanistan, he also slammed a couple of half-centuries in the multi-nation tournament. Before the start of Asia Cup, a lot of questions were raised about Kohli’s place in India’s T20I set-up, however, he answered them with his bat and booked a place in the T20 World Cup squad.

He recently took a short break to work on his mental health and after returning from it he looked fresh on the field with his batting approach. The batting maverick is 33 and still has at least 3-4 years left in him looking at his supreme fitness level.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi suggested that like every player a time will also come for Kohli where he will head towards retirement and he feels that the Indian batter should end his career on a high.

“The way Virat has played, the start that he had to his career, there was struggle initially before he made a name for himself. He is a champion and I believe there comes a stage when you are headed towards retirement. But in that scenario, the aim should be to go out on a high,” Afridi said on Samaa TV.

Afridi doesn’t want Kohli to reach a stage where he should be forced to take the call on retirement after getting dropped.

“It shouldn’t reach a stage where you are dropped from the team and instead when you are at your peak. It seldom happens though. Very few players, especially cricketers from Asia make that decision, but I feel when Virat does it, he will do it style and probably in the same manner in which he started his career,” the former all-rounder added.



Recently, Kohli became the second batsman after Rohit Sharma to score 3500 plus runs in T20I cricket with his 122-run knock against Afghanistan. India had a forgettable Asia Cup 2022 where they failed to enter the final after losing to Sri Lanka and Pakistan. However, Kohli’s return to form was a big positive for them ahead of the T20 World Cup.

