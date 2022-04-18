AJH vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match, April 18, 09:30 PM IST

AJH vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Ajman Heroes and Colatta Chocolates: In the plate final match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, we have Ajman Heroes squaring off against Colatta Chocolates. The game will kickoff at 09:30 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on April 18, Monday.

Ajman Heroes and Colatta Chocolates reached the plate final after experiencing similar journeys in the T20 Championship. The two teams formed a part of the Cross group and won one each out of their three league games.

Ajman Heroes defeated Rehan Khan Events by six wickets in the quarter-final and followed it up with another win over Fair Deal Defenders in the semi-final by three wickets. The two games saw good performances by the bowlers as they restricted the opposition to 152 and 151 runs respectively.

Speaking of Colatta Chocolates, they thumped V Eleven in the quarter-final. The six-wicket victory came as the team chased the total of 142 runs under 15 overs. In their semi-final match, COL outplayed Mid-East Metals by two wickets. Syam Ramesh hammered 38 runs off 18 balls to help his team chase 168 runs.

Ahead of the match between Ajman Heroes and Colatta Chocolates; here is everything you need to know:

AJH vs COL Telecast

Ajman Heroes vs Colatta Chocolates game will not be telecast in India

AJH vs COL Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AJH vs COL Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 09:30 PM IST on April 18, Monday.

AJH vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Nasir Aziz

Vice-Captain – Sheldon Dcruz

Suggested Playing XI for AJH vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sheridan Hadfield

Batters: Sheldon Dcruz, Sapandeep Singh, Renjith Mani

All-rounders: Sanchit Sharma, Nasir Aziz, Manpreet Singh, Laxman Sreekumar

Bowlers: Muhammad Zeeshan, Ibtisham Sait, Faizan Sheikh

AJH vs COL Probable XIs:

Ajman Heroes: Charith Nirmal, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab (c), Sheridan Hadfield (Wk), Adnan Arif, Faizan Sheikh, Ibtisham Sait, Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Nav Pabreja, Wajahat Rasool, Sheldon Dcruz

Colatta Chocolates: Balwinder Singh, Renjith Mani (c), Sapandeep Singh, Mohammad Ajmal, Krishna Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Muhammad Zeeshan, Rizwan KS, Janaka Chaturanga, Laxman Sreekumar, S Muhammad

