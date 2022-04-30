AJH vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match, April 30, 9:30 PM IST

AJH vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Ajman Heroes and Fair Deal Defenders: Pool A team Ajman Heroes will clash with Pool-Cross cricket club Fair Deal Defenders in the Saturday encounter of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League. The second plate quarter-final match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Ajman Heroes could win just one of their three league matches to occupy the last place in Pool A standings. The team scored its first win in the competition in its last league match. They defeated V Eleven by five runs by successfully defending the score of 94 runs in their ten overs.

Fair Deal Defenders also collected just two points from one win and two losses. Their only victory in the Sharjah Ramadan T10 came against Mid East Metals in their second game by six wickets. Defenders are coming into the Saturday game after losing their last match to Brother Gas by 17 runs.

Ahead of the match between Ajman Heroes and Fair Deal Defenders, here is everything you need to know:

AJH vs FDD Telecast

Ajman Heroes vs Fair Deal Defenders game will not be telecast in India.

AJH vs FDD Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AJH vs FDD Match Details

The third match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 9:30 PM IST on April 30, Sunday.

AJH vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sheldon Dcruz

Vice-Captain - Mohammad Yasir

Suggested Playing XI for AJH vs FDD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muhammad Imran Od

Batters: Wajid Khan, Adnan Arif, Sheldon Dcruz

All-rounders: Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Wajahat Rasool, Mohammad Yasir

Bowlers: Ankur Sangwan, Rizwan Ali, Haider Ali Khan

AJH vs FDD Probable XIs:

Ajman Heroes: Faizan Sheikh, Ibtisham Sait, Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Adnan Arif, Faisal Baig, Nav Pabreja, Ankur Sangwan, Sheldon Dcruz, Wajahat Rasool

Fair Deal Defenders: Mohammad Jamshaid Ali, Rizwan Ali, Wajid Khan, Farhan Ahmed, Muhammad Imran Od (wk), Salman Babar, Khalid Ibrahim, Mohammad Yasir (c), Haider Ali Khan, Asfandyar Khan, Suleman Khalid

