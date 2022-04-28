AJH vs VEN Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, April 28, 11:30 PM IST

AJH vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Ajman Heroes and V Eleven: Two Pool A teams Ajman Heroes and V Eleven will clash with each other in the Thursday night encounter of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League. The two teams have had completely different journeys in the league so far.

Ajman Heroes are the wooden spooners of the Pool A points table. They lost their first game to MGM Cricket Club by two wickets. The team followed it up with another defeat against Colatta Chocolates by 24 runs. Heroes need to find their rhythm at the earliest to open their account in the competition.

V Eleven leasdthe points table with four points from two matches. They defeated Colatta Chocolates and MGM Cricket Club by four and five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Ajman Heroes and V Eleven, here is everything you need to know:

AJH vs VEN Telecast

Ajman Heroes vs V Eleven game will not be telecast in India.

AJH vs VEN Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AJH vs VEN Match Details

The third match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST on April 28, Thursday.

AJH vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sheldon Dcruz

Vice-Captain: Sanchit Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for AJH vs VEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Salman Shahid

Batters: Vibhor Shahi, Adnan Arif, Sheldon Dcruz

All-rounders: Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Mohammad Waseem, Wajahat Rasool

Bowlers: Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Sameer, Intizar Ali

AJH vs VEN Probable XIs

Ajman Heroes: Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab©, Adnan Arif, Faisal Baig, Faizan Sheikh, Ibtisham Sait, Sheldon Dcruz, Wajahat Rasool, Nav Pabreja, Ankur Sangwan

V Eleven: Intizar Ali, MD Ahsan, Fujail Farooqui©, Banty Nandy, Mehboob Ali, Muhammad Sameer, Salman Shahid(wk), Vibhor Shahi, Waqar Raza, Mohammad Waseem, Muhammad Irfan

