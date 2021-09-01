Ajinkya Rahana May Sit Out Next Test as India Gears Up For Comeback

After a crushing defeat at the hands of England in the third Test match at Leeds, there were reports that India will make changes to their batting order for the fourth game. The middle-order has been off-colour for a while now, and while Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries in the second innings, Ajinkya Rahane seems to be skating on thin ice. There are murmurs that the right-handed batsman may sit out the next game.

The series is locked at 1-1, and this match at the Oval could well decide who walks away with the trophy.

The right-handed batsman has not been able to cross the 20-run mark in 4 innings. He scored 5 runs in Nottingham and then followed it up with scores of 1 and 61 at Lord’s. His string of low scores continued, and he could only manage 18 and 10 runs in the two innings in the third Test at Leeds. Hanuma Vihari, who has been cooling his heels on the sidelines, could replace Rahane in the side. If Rahane sits out, Rohit Sharma will be the vice-captain of the Indian side.

This series is not an exception. Ajinkya Rahane has been battling poor form for a while now. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, too, have been struggling, but Pujara seemed to find his touch in the second innings at Leeds when he scored 91. Rahane has scored 4742 runs in 77 Test matches at an average of 40. It includes 12 centuries and 24 half-centuries.

The fourth of the five-match series will be played at the Oval, and historically, this ground has favoured the spinners. If Ravindra Jadeja his match-fit, India could well go in with both Jadeja and Ashwin, and in such a scenario, Ishant Sharma will miss out.

