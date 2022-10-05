Ajinkya Rahane and His Wife Radhika Welcome Their Baby Boy into the World

Ajinkya Rahane has become a father again. On Wednesday, the ace Indian batter took to his social media accounts to announce the arrival of a baby boy.

“This morning, Radhika and I welcomed our baby boy into the world. Both Radhika and the baby are doing well and are completely healthy. We’d like to thank you for all your love and blessings,” the batter tweeted.

Ajinkya and his wife Radhika became parents for the second time. They have a 3-year-old daughter, named Aarya, who was born in October 2019.

Rahane was recently seen in action during the Duleep Trophy where he led West Zone to their record-breaking 19th title, defeating South Zone by 294 runs. Dropped from the Indian Test set-up for being out of form, Rahane scored a total of 250 runs in three matches, including an unbeaten 207, across five innings.

During the Duleep Trophy final, he grabbed the eyeballs by sending young teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal out of the field on disciplinary grounds. The incident occurred on the fifth and final day of the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2022 final being played between West Zone and South Zone in Coimbatore.

Jaiswal was reportedly warned by the on-field umpires with Rahane intervening to calm him down as Ravi Teja, representing South Zone, complained of the youngster launching verbal volleys at him while fielding at forward short leg.

Jaiswal looked quite animated after Rahane had a word with him regarding his alleged behaviour. However, the umpire reportedly complained about the West Zone opener again getting involved in the verbal exchange during the 57th over following which Rahane was forced to ask his teammate to leave the field leaving West Zone with just 10 players on the field.

Ajinkya Rahane will soon return to action in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He will be leading the Mumbai side that comprises the likes of Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande, among others.

