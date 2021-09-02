Ajinkya Rahane Completes Decade in International Cricket, Wife Shares Emotional Post to Mark the Day

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has completed a decade of playing international cricket. In his international career’s debut match, he had faced England on August 31, 2011, at Manchester. In the T20I match, the right-hand batsman had made 61 runs from 39 balls. Even though India had lost the match by six wickets, Rahane’s batting was well received by fans and critics. Ever since his debut fixture, the Indian Test cricket vice-captain has made immense contribution to many matches in which he has represented the team.

To mark the completion of a decade of his international cricket career, his wife Radhika Dhopavkar took to Instagram to share some candid pictures of his international debut match. Through her post, she not only touched upon Rahane’s struggle days but also went on to mention how proud she is of her husband. In conclusion to her love-filled post, for Rahane, Radhika has expressed how happy she feels to be standing next to him for a lifetime.

Rahane reacted to his wife’s love-filled post by dropping a heart emoji in the comments section. Radhika’s post has also received a lot of love from Rahane’s fans. Interestingly, Rahane at present is also in England for a five-match Test series. Currently, the series is leveled with one win each with India and England. The first Test that the two sides played had ended in a draw due to bad weather conditions.

In the second match, India clinched the win by 151 runs and KL Rahul became the Player of the match. In the outing played between August 12 and August 16, Rahane could not perform with the willow. In the first innings he got out after making one run from 23 balls while in the second innings he managed a score of 61 from 146 balls. In the third Test, the Kohli-led team disappointed all Indian cricket enthusiasts by getting all out for 78 in the first innings. Rahane in the first innings could only pull off a score of 18 runs from 54 balls while in the second innings his performance was worse as he hit only 10 runs from 25 balls. The England side won the match by an innings and 76 runs. The fourth Test is slated to start from September 2 and will go on till September 6.

