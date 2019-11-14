Ajinkya Rahane Completes Move to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals

India's Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane's move to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals has been completed with spinners Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande being released in exchange, Delhi confirmed on Thursday (November14).
Ajinkya Rahane is an important member of the Indian batting lineup and has scored more than 7000 runs across formats. In the IPL, he has scored 3820 runs in 140 games.
Rahane captained the Royals in 24 matches and represented them in 100 IPL games from 2011 to 2015 and again in 2018 and 2019, was also their top run-getter having scored 2810 runs at an average of 34.26 and a strike-rate of 122.65. Rahane also scored two centuries for the Royals and made 17 half-centuries.
HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT One of India's batting stalwarts, @ajinkyarahane88 makes his way to the #DelhiCapitals
“I am also extremely honoured to welcome one of India’s most stellar and consistent batsmen, Ajinkya Rahane, to the DC family. When the franchise underwent a revamp last year, a decision was made to keep Indian players at its core. The result was there for everyone to see, with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma performing brilliantly for us, and complimenting the youth that DC has in Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw, among others. That thought process has continued for us this time around as well, as is evident in the signing of Ravichandran Ashwin, followed by that of Ajinkya Rahane. I am sure Rahane’s wealth of experience, and familiarity with the conditions will help Delhi Capitals go a long way in IPL 2020,” Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal said.
The 31-year-old, who has a price tag of Rs 4 crore, last played a T20 for India in August 2016 and an ODI in February 2018.
In exchange of Rahane, Markande and Tewatia were traded to the Royals. After the 12th IPL edition, Markande was traded to Delhi Capitals by Mumbai Indians. The leggie made a name for himself while playing for the Mumbai Indians following which he also got to play a T20 for India.
Tewatia will return to Royals after beginning his IPL career with them in 2014, when he was bought for Rs 10 lakhs. He also played for them in 2015 before moving to Kings XI Punjab in 2017 and then settling with Delhi Capitals in 2018 and 2019.
The arrival of Rahane means an addition to the Indian stars in Capitals who already boast of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.
Rahane, who skipped the 2010 edition, played for the Rajasthan Royals last season.
