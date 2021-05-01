Ajinkya Rahane Donates 30 Oxygen Concentrators to Aid Fight Against Covid-19

Delhi Capitals batsman and Indian Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has donated 30 Oxygen concentrators to Mission Vayu, for COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra. Mahratta Chamber of Commerce took to Twitter to thank Ajinkya Rahane for the donation and announced that they would send these concentrators to the most affected parts of Maharashtra.

“Thank you so much Ajinkya Rahane @ajinkyarahane88 for your additional contribution of 30 Oxygen Concentrators to #MissionVayu. We will send these to the most affected districts of Maharashtra,” MCCIA tweeted.

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is raging through the country, India’s daily coronavirus tally crossed the grim milestone of four lakh, while the death toll rose to 2,11,853 with 3,523 fresh fatalities, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The infection tally rose to 1,91,64,969 with 4,01,993 new cases, while the active cases crossed the 32-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Rahane has joined the likes of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Brett Lee, Pat Cummins, Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Jaydev Unadkat, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Sreevats Goswami who have contributed to help India against the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, India is reporting lakhs of new cases on a daily basis. The death toll in the nation has surpassed over 2,00,000. A number of hospitals have been straining to provide oxygen supplies and people have had to work hard to find hospital beds.

On the field, the 32-year-old has failed to secure a regular spot for the Delhi Capitals. He has managed to play just two matches so far for Rishabh Pant’s outfit and has managed only 8 runs from one innings.

Delhi Capitals are second on the points table with 10 points from seven games and are next scheduled to face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, May 2 in Ahmedabad.

