Ajinkya Rahane Explains 'His Mantra' on Sending Yashasvi Jaiswal Off the Ground During Duleep Trophy Final

During the Duleep Trophy final between West Zone and South Zone, the West skipper Ajinkya Rahane was seen asking his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field for disciplinary reasons. Jaiswal had landed himself in a controversy where he can be seen sledging opposition batter Ravi Teja, who apparently complained about the constant sledging.

The video of the incident also got widely-circulated on social media. However, after the match, Rahane explained his decision to send Jaiswal off and mentioned his “mantra” of following the rules and respecting the game.

“You have to follow rules and respect the game, your opponents and the umpires. That’s the way I have always played my cricket and I will continue to do so. There are certain things you must follow on the field, if you don’t, you get off the field. This is my mantra,” Rahane said.

“I believe in always respecting your opponents, umpires and match officials. So you have to handle certain incidents in a certain manner,” he added.

Jaiswal also opened up on the incident and said he is focussing on the process and moving forward as he took advice from seniors Rahane and Shreyas Iyer.

“I’m happy but I think I need to keep going ahead. I just think about the way I’m applying myself and going through the processes. I keep talking to the seniors – Ajinkya and Shreyas (Iyer), and take their advice seriously to try and improve,” Jaiswal said.

The incident between Jaiswal and teja surfaced during the 50th over of the final innings, where both exchanged a few words, after which Rahane stepped in to control the situation.

However, back in 57th over, Jaiswal was again seen sledging when the on-field umpire complained about his constant blabbering. Rahane then took the matter more seriously, had a word with his player and further ordered him to leave the field. Jaiswal returned after being away for seven overs.

Though Jaiswal got ruled out from the field, making headlines for the wrong reasons, it is to be noted that earlier he made the headlines for his powerful batting.

He smashed 285 as West Zone claimed their record-breaking 19th Duleep Trophy title by defeating South Zone by 294 runs in Coimbatore.

Along with him, skipper Rahane also had a decent tournament as he scored 250 runs in three matches across five innings at an average of 62.

After the win, Rahane tweeted, “What a pleasure it has been to lead the West Zone to a brilliant series win.”

