Ajinkya Rahane 'Fine Tuning the Kit' Ahead of England Departure

Ahead of the all important WTC Final, India’s Test Vice-Captain Ajinkya Rahane is all charged up. He is ‘fine tuning’ his kit as Team India gets ready to fly out to Great Britain. Rahane posted a snap on Instagram and gave his fans a peak on what he is upto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane)

Rahane played a crucial role in Australia after India lost the series opener in Adelaide. He made sure that he take charge in Virat’s absence and lead his side a historic win at MCG. He eventually led the team to a 2-1 Test series win in Australia. Meanwhile as Rahane is busy testing his kit, his teammate Rishabh Pant was busy having his own fun:

Rishabh Pant is likely to be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper for the England tour. Pant is also training hard with the rest of the team in Mumbai. Recently, the 23-year-old shared a video on Instagram where he’s seen doing a very difficult handstand. The video is a testament to his dedication to fitness.

Pant is known to be serious during training, but he also ensures that there are some fun moments. The swashbuckling batsman posted a video on Instagram Stories where he can be seen lifting India’s team analyst Hari Prasad Mohan. Pant effortlessly turned him around and then both of them shared a laugh. A user posted the video on Twitter.

Sharing Pant’s video, Hari jokingly said people can contact the cricketer for “free 360-degree pendulum rides”.

The Delhi Capitals skipper is having a dream run since the start of 2021. Pant helped India clinch its second Test series in Australia. During the final and fourth match against Australia in January 2021, Pant’s unbeaten 87 helped India chase the tough target of 320-plus runs. Pant hit the winning runs and helped Team India breach the Aussie fort Gabba.

