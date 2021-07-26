Ajinkya Rahane Goes for ‘Nature Therapy’ With Family During Weekend Outing in England

The Indian cricket team has been sweating it out in the nets ahead of the start of the Test series against England. However, weekends were meant for spending some quality time with the family and India’s red ball vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane went for a ‘nature therapy’ with his wife Radhika Dhopavkar and their little daughter. Posting the pictures of his weekend outing on Instagram, Rahane wrote, “Some nature therapy this weekend!"

The post featured multiple pictures of the Rahane family posing alongside a horse at a farm. In one of the pictures, Rahane is seen holding his daughter as she touches the face of the horse.

Check out the post here:

Since being shared online, the post so far has received over 2.28 lakh likes along with several comments from Instagram users. Sharing their lovely reaction to the pictures, fans dropped their comment complementing perfect family photos of the Rahanes.

Meanwhile, some users also shared their best wishes for the fast recovery of Rahane from the hamstring injury.

Rahane along with Virat Kohli had to miss out from the squad for the practice game against Select County XI in Durham due to injuries. While Rahane experienced mild swelling around his left upper hamstring, Kohli complained about feeling stiffness in his back. In absence of both the captain and vice-captain, Rohit Sharma led the Indian team in the practice game.

The Indian contingent camping in England had suffered major blows after many players of the team were injured. Opener Shubman Gill, pacer Avesh Khan and spinner Washington Sundar have already been ruled out of the series. Further injuries of senior players like Kohli and Rahane is only creating trouble for the team. However, Rahane is expected to be fully fit before the start of the first test against England.

Meanwhile, Surya Kumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw will travel to England to join the Indian squad as replacements for injured players.

