Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018: Ajinkya Rahane Hails Fantastic Bowling Effort Against KXIP

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 9, 2018, 8:59 AM IST
IPL 2018: Ajinkya Rahane Hails Fantastic Bowling Effort Against KXIP

Ben Stokes has a word with Shane Warne as Ajinkya Rahane looks on. (BCCI)

In what was a must win game for the Rajasthan Royals, captain Ajinkya Rahane heaped praise on his bowlers for their 15 run win against the Kings XI Punjab. After the win, in the post-match presentation ceremony, an elated Rahane said, “The bowling unit was absolutely fantastic.”

“Chasing 157, credit to our bowlers, especially in the powerplay. That stage was crucial, getting 2-3 initial wickets. And Ish Sodhi, fantastic. Our intention was to pick wickets, and keeping an attacking field will help us. Gowtham bowled really well, and then the Ashwin wicket as well. Overall, bowling unit was fantastic,” he said.

Batting first, the Royals made 158 in their allotted 20 overs as Andrew Tye final over put the brakes on them. After that, they managed to restrict the Kings XI Punjab to 143 even though Indian batsman KL Rahul threatened to take the match away from them with an explosive unbeaten 95.

“Really happy with the way we played. I thought 160 was good, but the wicket was difficult. Thanks to Jos Buttler we got a good start. It was important that we enjoy this victory and move forward,” said Rahane.

Rahane also backed the Indian bowler Jaydev Unadkat, who has not been able to live up to his billing as the most expensive Indian player so far in the tournament. “Unadkat is important, good to have a left-arm pacer. His cutters are useful in slower surfaces. Sometimes you may go four overs for 40, but good thing is he always thinks about wickets,” he said.

Also Watch

Ajinkya RahaneIPL 11IPL 2018ish sodhiJaydev UnadkatKrishnappa GowthamKXIPRajasthan Royals
First Published: May 9, 2018, 8:59 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
FULL Ranking