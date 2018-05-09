IPL 2018: Ajinkya Rahane Hails Fantastic Bowling Effort Against KXIP

“Chasing 157, credit to our bowlers, especially in the powerplay. That stage was crucial, getting 2-3 initial wickets. And Ish Sodhi, fantastic. Our intention was to pick wickets, and keeping an attacking field will help us. Gowtham bowled really well, and then the Ashwin wicket as well. Overall, bowling unit was fantastic,” he said.
Batting first, the Royals made 158 in their allotted 20 overs as Andrew Tye final over put the brakes on them. After that, they managed to restrict the Kings XI Punjab to 143 even though Indian batsman KL Rahul threatened to take the match away from them with an explosive unbeaten 95.
“Really happy with the way we played. I thought 160 was good, but the wicket was difficult. Thanks to Jos Buttler we got a good start. It was important that we enjoy this victory and move forward,” said Rahane.
Rahane also backed the Indian bowler Jaydev Unadkat, who has not been able to live up to his billing as the most expensive Indian player so far in the tournament. “Unadkat is important, good to have a left-arm pacer. His cutters are useful in slower surfaces. Sometimes you may go four overs for 40, but good thing is he always thinks about wickets,” he said.
First Published: May 9, 2018, 8:59 AM IST