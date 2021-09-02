Ajinkya Rahane Has Been a Disappointment: Wasim Jaffer on Indian Test Vice-Captain’s Poor Show Against England

India’s horrendous loss against England in the Leeds Test has paved the way for a lot of questions and criticism. The major concern for the visitors’ has been the disappointing performance by their big three including Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane.

As India gears up for the fourth Test in London, former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer opened up on India’s Test deputy Rahane. Jaffer referred to the vice-captain as a disappointment in the series so far. Rahane has accumulated just 95 runs in three Test matches at a poor average of 19.00.

Rahane has become one of the prime targets of the critics and trollers due to his soft dismissals and inability to play big knocks. In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Jaffer put forward his opinion on Rahane’s performance as he reckoned that the batsman shouldn’t lose his wicket due to soft dismissals.

The Punjab Kings batting coach believes that India’s batting line-up depends a lot on Rahane and he needs to fire if he gets to play another Test match. The veteran also recalled the fact that IndianTest vice-captain is a player of high caliber and has delivered a consistent performance in many overseas tours against.

“Rahane has been a disappointment. You know, he’s been getting out through soft dismissals, mostly caught behind. He needs to fire because the nets two Tests are very, very vital,” said Jaffer on his YouTube Channel.

Further in the video, Jaffer elaborated his opinion on Rohit Sharma and Pujara as well. The 43-year-old believes that both Rohit and Pujara batted with a very positive mindset in the Headingley Test. The former cricketer termed Rohit as unlucky as the batsmanlost his wicket at 59 due to umpire’s call. Pujara, on the other hand, played a magnificent knock of 91 runs off 189 deliveries.

