Ajinkya Rahane Hits Back at Trolls After his 61-Run Knock at Lord's

A series of failures open cricketers to criticism and heavy trolling on social media sites. However, each of them has a unique way to hit back. From KL Rahul to Mohammed Siraj, several Indian cricketers have shared how they respond to these trolls. Batsmen after scoring a half-century or a ton and bowlers after scalping wickets tend to celebrate in a different way, and at times it appears as an answer to the trolls. Ajinkya Rahane, who has not been in the best of his form, has also given a befitting reply to the trolls after his 61-run knock against England in the second innings.

Earlier, Rahane had scored 5 runs in the only innings he batted in at the Trent Bridge Test match. In the first innings of the second Test match, he was dismissed at 1. Therefore, Rahane was under pressure when he took the fort for the Indian side in the second innings of the second Test match against Englishmen in the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. The batter proved his value in the Indian side by scoring a classy 61 off 146 deliveries in the second innings. And it was his 100-run nerve-wracking and patient partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara that played a crucial role in helping India get a good lead over their opposition.

Post emerging victorious by a mammoth margin of 151-runs, Rahane took a cheeky dig at the trolls via his Instagram account. Sharing a picture that featured him smiling in a dope jacket, the right-hand batsman wrote, “My reaction when the trolls get trolled.”

In the long format of cricket, Rahane has experienced a very poor run flow with the willow in 2021. He has scored mere 330 runs in the 15 innings he has played for India, this year. Of these 15 innings, 6 times the batsman has been dismissed on a single-digit score.

The Men In Blue will lock horns with England in the third Test match, starting from August 25 at Leeds.

