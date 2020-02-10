Ajinkya Rahane scored a century on the fourth and final day of India A's second unofficial Test against New Zealand A as the match ended in a draw.
The visitors batted out 56.3 overs on the day to ensure the match finished without a result, with the game having lost the whole second day due to incessant rain.
The final day began with Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill out in the middle. Pujara added just the one run to his overnight total before he was dismissed LBW by Nathan Smith.
Rahane was the new man in and he put together a 38-run stand with Gill before the latter was also dismissed on 136 by Ed Nutall, capping what has been a fine tour with the 'A' team.
The next man out was Vijay Shankar, who stitched together a 120-run stand with India's Test vice-captain and even scored a half-century of his own before being removed by Nutall.
Wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat scored a 25-ball 22 while R Aswhin faced 8 balls and made the one run. But it was Rahane's innings that stole the show on the final day as he finished unbeaten on 101 before the day came to a close.
The first Test between the two sides had also ended in a draw, meaning the two-match series ended 0-0.
After the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand on Tuesday (February 11), the hosts will play a three-day warm-up game at Hamilton starting February 14 before the beginning of the first Test at Wellington on February 21.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Ajinkya Rahane Hits Ton as India A Draw Second Unofficial Test against New Zealand A
Ajinkya Rahane scored a century on the fourth and final day of India A's second unofficial Test against New Zealand A as the match ended in a draw.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 2020
IND v NZMount Maunganui
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 2020
OMA v USAMount Maunganui
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Wed, 12 Feb, 2020
USA v NEPMount Maunganui
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 12 Feb, 2020
UGA v QATMount Maunganui All Fixtures
Team Rankings