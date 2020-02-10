Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

11 Feb, 202007:30 IST

Match 5: USA VS OMA

upcoming
USA USA
OMA OMA

Mount Maunganui

11 Feb, 202009:15 IST

Match 6: NEP VS USA

upcoming
NEP NEP
USA USA

Mount Maunganui

12 Feb, 202009:15 IST

1st T20I: QAT VS UGA

upcoming
QAT QAT
UGA UGA

Mount Maunganui

12 Feb, 202020:30 IST

Ajinkya Rahane Hits Ton as India A Draw Second Unofficial Test against New Zealand A

Ajinkya Rahane scored a century on the fourth and final day of India A's second unofficial Test against New Zealand A as the match ended in a draw.

Cricketnext Staff |February 10, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
Ajinkya Rahane Hits Ton as India A Draw Second Unofficial Test against New Zealand A

Ajinkya Rahane scored a century on the fourth and final day of India A's second unofficial Test against New Zealand A as the match ended in a draw.

The visitors batted out 56.3 overs on the day to ensure the match finished without a result, with the game having lost the whole second day due to incessant rain.

The final day began with Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill out in the middle. Pujara added just the one run to his overnight total before he was dismissed LBW by Nathan Smith.

Rahane was the new man in and he put together a 38-run stand with Gill before the latter was also dismissed on 136 by Ed Nutall, capping what has been a fine tour with the 'A' team.

The next man out was Vijay Shankar, who stitched together a 120-run stand with India's Test vice-captain and even scored a half-century of his own before being removed by Nutall.

Wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat scored a 25-ball 22 while R Aswhin faced 8 balls and made the one run. But it was Rahane's innings that stole the show on the final day as he finished unbeaten on 101 before the day came to a close.

The first Test between the two sides had also ended in a draw, meaning the two-match series ended 0-0.

After the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand on Tuesday (February 11), the hosts will play a three-day warm-up game at Hamilton starting February 14 before the beginning of the first Test at Wellington on February 21.

Ajinkya Rahaneindia aIndia vs new Zealandindia vs new zealand 2020Lincolnnew zealand a

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 2020

OMA v USA
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Wed, 12 Feb, 2020

USA v NEP
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 12 Feb, 2020

UGA v QAT
Mount Maunganui All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more