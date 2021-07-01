Ajinkya Rahane Looks Dashing in this Instagram Picture from 'Simpler Times'

Ahead of the start of the test series against England, Team India players have been spending most of the time sweating it out in the nets as they look to get over the setback of the loss in the WTC final against New Zealand. However, between the long practice session in the English condition, some players have also been managing time for their fans and treating them with new pictures and posts on social media.

The latest addition to this list is this Instagram picture from Ajinkya Rahane where he looks absolutely dashing dressed in black and grey attire.The picture, which probably belonged to one of his photoshoots from the pre-COVID times, was shared with a caption that read, “One from simpler times!"

Check it out here:

The stylish post from India’s red-ball vice-captain has left the fans impressed and they have now flooded the comment section with their lovely reactions. The picture evokedspecial attention from Rahane’s lady fans who just could not stop drooling over his looks. It has so far received over 1.77 lakh likes that includes one from Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

In another post, Rahane had shared a glimpse of his family outing with his wife Radhika Dhopavkar, and their daughterAarya. The Rahane family was joined by Rohit Sharma,his wife Ritika Sajdeh, and their daughterSamaira, as the two families posed for the camera. While Rahane did not clearly reveal the location of this outing, the background suggested that it could have been an amusement park.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will be clashing againstEnglish squadin a test series that is slated to kickstart from August 4. The overa month-long series which will start with the first test in Nottingham will conclude with the 5th and final match in Manchester from September 10 to 14.

