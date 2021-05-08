Ajinkya Rahane Receives First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, Urges Eligible People to Get Vaccinated

India’s Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane on Saturday received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The India and Delhi Capitals batsman from Mumbai took to Twitter to make the announcement, urging all eligible people in the country to get vaccinated.

“Got my first dose of the vaccine today. I urge everyone to register and get yourself vaccinated, if you’re eligible,” he posted.

Rahane’s wife Radhika too got her vaccine. “Both me and Ajinkya got our first dose of the vaccine today. We’re getting vaccinated not only for ourselves but also for those around us. We urge everyone to get vaccinated if you’re eligible,” she wrote.

Earlier, India batsman Shikhar Dhawan too had posted that he had got vaccinated.

Meanwhile, KKR and New Zealand batsman Tim Seifert has tested positive for Covid-19 in Ahmedabad. He will be flown to Chennai where he will undergo treatment in the same hospital where Australian Michael Hussey, the Chennai Super Kings batting coach, is being treated before returning to New Zealand.

“Tim Seifert has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be travelling back to New Zealand on the charter flight with New Zealand’s other Indian Premier League players, support staff and commentators,” said a statement from New Zealand Cricket on Saturday.

“Seifert, who represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, failed both his pre-departure PCR tests and as a result will be taken into quarantine. Immediate advice is that he is experiencing moderate symptoms,” the statement added.

“Once Seifert has undergone treatment and the statutory period of isolation and has tested negative for Covid-19, he will be transferred back to New Zealand where he will undergo the mandatory 14-day period of managed isolation,” added the NZC statement.

NZC chief executive David White said Seifert had returned seven negative tests in the 10 days leading up to his pre-departure protocols, and was confident he would be receiving the best of care from his franchise.

“Since receiving the news, we’ve organised support for Tim and have also — via the players association, been in contact with his family to ensure they’re kept fully informed and updated on developments,” said White.

