WATCH - Ajinkya Rahane Refuses to Cut 'Kangaroo Cake' After Returning from Successful Australia Tour

As the victorious Team India reached home from a successful tour of Australia, players received warm welcome from fans and families. Skipper of the team, Ajinkya Rahane too got a hero's welcome upon his return to Dadar home, on Wednesday. A sweet gesture from Rahane has caught everyone's attention from the event.

When asked to cut a 'kangaroo cake', Rahane simply refused to do it. The incident was shown on a Marathi TV channel. The kangaroo is the symbol of Australia and is their nation's pride.

Don't understand Marathi so don't know what's being said here but by the looks of it, Ajinkya Rahane refused to cut the "Kangaroo Cake". He is too good a person to do such stuff !❤️ It would be great if Someone could tell what's being said here ! pic.twitter.com/zfg10ahEs9 — Anubhav Chatterjee (@anubhav__tweets) January 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the first two Tests of the upcoming India-England series will be played at the M A Chidambaram Stadium behind closed doors, a top official from host association TNCA said on Friday. According to Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary R S Ramasaamy, the two Tests would be played without spectators as per a BCCI directive, considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

"Yes…crowd will not be allowed for the two Test matches as a preventive measure in view of the virus situation," he told PTI. Also, a circular dated January 20 has been sent out to TNCA members saying that the decision to play the matches behind closed doors was taken along with the BCCI.

"In view of the prevailing COVID pandemic, the BCCI has decided not to take any kind of risk with the safety of the players during the forthcoming India-England Test series," the circular read. "As per the BCCI directive, the first two Test matches between February 5 and February 17 being held at M A Chidambaram stadium will take place behind closed doors (No Spectators/Guests/Sub-Committee Members) as a preventive measure," it added.