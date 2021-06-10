Ajinkya Rahane Reveals How He Was Admitted To Cricket Academy

Ajinkya Rahane is a key player in Team India’s batting machine today. He has 12 Test hundreds to his credit, with eight of them coming on foreign soil. His reputation as a leader has grown significantly since he led Team India to victory in the Test series against Australia in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli.

He is also a member of the Indian team that will travel to England. Rahane recently spoke bluntly with Deep Dasgupta on ESPN Cricinfo’s special program Cricketbaazi about various facets of his game, including his karate advice, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rahul Dravid.

Rahane explained how club cricket evolved from street cricket during this conversation. Deep Dasgupta briefed Rahane about his early cricket career and the path of Team India.

Rahane also shared an anecdote related to his desperation for selection in Team India and how Rahul Dravid encouraged him.

He said, “We were playing against South Zone in the final of the Duleep Trophy, Rahul Bhai (Rahul Dravid) was also there. I scored 169 in the final. Then he called me after the match and said that I have heard about you. You have been scoring a thousand runs for many seasons. It must be coming to mind that there should be a chance to play for India. Just focus on the game. Soon you will get a chance. Don’t run back." Rahul Bhai’s advice came in handy and after two years I got a chance to play for India, Rahane added.

Here are some excerpts from Rahane’s interview.

Deep Dasgupta: For the past ten years, you’ve been playing international cricket. But why hasn’t there been much published about you?

Rahane: Apart from cricket, nothing comes to mind. Because of this game, I am who I am today. I have never tried to know what is being written and spoken about me outside. For me, the only thing that matters is that I work hard and stay focused on the game.

Deep Dasgupta: How did you reach Azad Maidan from Dombivli?

Rahane: I started playing street cricket from Dombivli. A Doctor sahib lived in the neighborhood. He told my father that Rahane’s technique is good, he likes my game. He asked Papa to put me in the cricket academy. I was the youngest boy in the academy. Following that, the coach showed me a photograph of Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli. He asked me if I would like to play with him. I said yes then. However, I did not expect to have the opportunity to play with such luminaries.

Deep Dasgupta: You have a black belt in karate. What is the use of this in cricket?

Rahane: Karate made my body flexible, accelerated. Going through karate meant getting out of the house and doing something throughout the day. I was able to push myself past my capabilities because of this game, and it’s working for me in cricket as well.

Deep Dasgupta: How was the tour of New Zealand with Virat in the Under-19 team?

Rahane: I still remember that Virat, Ishant, and Ravindra were all part of that team. Piyush Chawla was our captain. Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, and Corey Anderson were among the New Zealand players. That tour went nicely for me. I’d racked up three centuries. In six matches, I scored 560 runs.

Deep Dasgupta: You made your first-class debut in Pakistan through the Mohammad Nisar Trophy. How was this special?

Rahane: It was a really good experience to score a century for Mumbai in the debut match. That too in Pakistan. I will never forget this moment. Then it happened for the first time that the champion team of India’s domestic cricket had a match with the Pakistan team. We played matches in Karachi. It was really special to play there.

Deep Dasgupta: You have scored more than a thousand runs in five consecutive Ranji seasons. Have you ever thought that now is the time for you to join Team India?

Rahane: In the inaugural season, the first four or five games did not go well. Things started happening that they should drop me. Praveen Amre sir was our coach. He said that if selected in the team, then the player should be given a chance to play 6-7 matches. I scored good runs in the last three matches. Then there were seven league matches. Then there was no looking back.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here