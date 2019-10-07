Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ajinkya Rahane Shares First Picture With New-born Daughter

Rahane has represented India in 58 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is so far.

Cricketnext Staff |October 7, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, who recently announced the birth of a baby girl, shared a photo with his daughter and wife earlier today (October 7) on social media.

At the time when his wife Radhika Dhopavkar gave birth to their daughter, Rahane was playing the first Test against South Africa in Vizag which India won by a massive 203-run margin on the final day.

It was Rahane's former India teammate Harbhajan Singh who took to Twitter to break the news when he congratulated Rahane and his family for the arrival of the new member.

"Congratulations new daddy in town Ajinkya Rahane. Hope mum and little princess are doing well...fun part of life starts now #fatherhood," said Singh.

Rahane married his childhood friend Radhika in 2014. In July this year, the couple had revealed the news of pregnancy as they both shared a few pictures on Instagram of Radhika flaunting her baby bump.

