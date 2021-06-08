Ajinkya Rahane Shares His Fond Memories From 2019 Ahead Of WTC Final

Ahead of the WTC Final, Ajinkya Rahane India’s Test Vice-Captain is revisiting memories. Currently, Rahane is gearing up for the forthcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final vs New Zealand with his squad. The WTC final will take place in Southampton, England from June 18.

The 32-year-old mined his vault of archive and found an adorable picture from 2019 with his beloved daughter, Aarya. In the first photo, Rahane can be seen with his daughter, followed by the second picture which is from 2019. The first of the two pics posted by him showed the father-daughter duo twinning in hoodies. While Rahane is wearing a white colour, little Aarya is clad in a pretty pink shade. The second click shows the player posing against a stunning ground of The Ageas Bowl in England. While sharing the post, Rahane wrote, “Revisiting memories made in 2019 with Aarya, in 2021"

Rahane, like all amazing fathers, shares the sweetest bond with his daughter. The cricketer’s wife, Radhika Dhopavkar, also keeps filling up her Instagram with priceless moments of the family. She posted a clip where Rahane and Aarya were busy entertaining each other. “My entertainment in quarantine,” read the caption.

Rahane is a part of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He representsDelhi Capitals (DC) and played only two games out of the side’s eight matches in the tournament before it got suspended midway through the season, due to a surge in coronavirus cases in India.

The ace cricketer also played a crucial role in leading India’s Test team to a historic 2-1 in Australia after the side lost the series opener in Adelaide. He took charge in Virat Kohli’s absence and steered his team to claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He was also a vital cog in the 3-1 win at home against England earlier this year to secure India’s qualification in the WTC final.

After the WTC final, Virat Kohli and co. will play a five-match Test series against England, from August 4.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here