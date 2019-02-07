Rahane to Lead Rest of India in Irani Cup

Loading...
Rahane, a stalwart of 56 Tests, will lead a side that includes the likes of Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari, both of whom featured with him in India’s Test team during the historic 2-1 series win against Australia.
Agarwal has also shone in domestic cricket in recent years, scoring plenty of runs in the Ranji Trophy before finally winning his maiden Test cap in Melbourne in the Boxing Day Test.
Besides these two, the squad also features two players who were part of the Saurashtra side that lost in the Ranji Trophy final – Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Snell Patel.
Other standout performers from the Ranji Trophy this season to feature in the 15-man squad include Tanveer Ul-Haq, Rinku Singh and Ronit More.
The BCCI also announced that KL Rahul will lead the India A squad in the second unofficial four-day game to be played against England Lions at Mysore from February 13.
Rest of India squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Krishnappa Gowtham, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ankit Rajpoot, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Ronit More, Sandeep Warrier, Rinku Singh, Snell Patel.
India A squad: KL Rahul (Captain), AR Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Ankeet Bawne, Karun Nair, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, K.S. Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Nadeem, Jalaj Saxena, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Varun Aaron.
First Published: February 7, 2019, 5:41 PM IST