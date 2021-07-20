Ajinkya Rahane Trolled For a 2012 Tweet Appreciating Raj Kundra

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday in connection with producing pornographic films. The Mumbai Police’s crime branch has named Shilpa Shetty’s husband as the key conspirator in this case. The police said they have sufficient evidence against him. Ever since the news of his arrest broke, social media has been buzzing with all kinds of reactions. Netizens have shared memes, GIFs, stills of iconic scenes from movies to describe their emotions. Amidst all of this, Team India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is also being trolled for a Twitter exchange he had with Raj in 2012. In his post, Rahane had appreciated Raj and wrote, “ Sir, you are doing a Great job..”

@TheRajKundra Sir you are doing a Great job..— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) October 19, 2012

Raj had also replied to the tweet saying, ‘Thanks so much. You must come and see it live’.

@ajinkyarahane88 thanks so much. U must come and see it live— Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) October 19, 2012

The middle-order batsman reacted to the comment by writing, ‘Yeah, I will for sure sir’.

@TheRajKundra yeah I wil for sure sir:)— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) October 19, 2012

Rahane, back then, was associated with the Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals and Raj was the co-owner of the team. The middle-order batsman was associated with Rajasthan Royals for quite some time. At that time, Raj was the co-owner.

At present, people are trolling the middle-order batsman by adding funny reactions and comments while quoting the tweet. Many users have posted stills and clips from Bollywood movies to describe what Rahane would be feeling about Raj’s arrest.

Rahane to Raj Kundra : https://t.co/H0ZZckIrbC pic.twitter.com/sisQQ3cqyv— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) July 19, 2021

Some netizens also commented how it is unfair to pull out 12-year-old tweets without context.

Digging 12 year old tweets and trolling even without any context in the tweet. Twitter hasn't changed at all. 😅 https://t.co/dfV5pvC62g— Hitesh Jain (@hiteshjain2707) July 19, 2021

omfg ppl pulling out old tweets 💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/6vjtajlPxb— रिya (@riyxfan) July 19, 2021

2012 ka tweet h 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/CASsVCF9n9— Ayushi (@ayushush) July 19, 2021

Raj has been sent to police custody till July 23.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here