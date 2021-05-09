- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 37 - 9 May, SunUp Next
CSK
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 38 - 9 May, SunUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
Ajinkya Rahane Urges Everyone to Fight Against Covid-19; Thanks Frontline Workers in Mother's Day Tweet
Ajinkya Rahane has got his first dose of Covid vaccine alongside his wife recently.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 9, 2021, 9:26 AM IST
On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Ajinkya Rahane has posted an emotional tweet which depicts the current times our country is going through. The nation is grappling with the second wave of Coronavirus and is seeing a daily surge of 4 lakh cases. Rahane who himself had to bear the brunt of the deadly virus as IPL got canceled, wrote that each and every citizen must battle for the Motherland in these trying times. He also thanked the frontline workers.
Also Read: Slater-Warner Get into Bar Fight in Maldives?
Today on Mother’s Day let’s pledge to serve our Motherland and strive to fight and come out of these difficult times together 🙏 A big salute to all the frontline warriors for doing what you’re doing, selflessly. Every single day. 🙏
— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 9, 2021
“Today on Mother’s Day let’s pledge to serve our Motherland and strive to fight and come out of these difficult times together 🙏 A big salute to all the frontline warriors for doing what you’re doing, selflessly. Every single day,” he wrote on Twitter.
Rahane Receives First Dose
Earlier India’s Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane on Saturday received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The India and Delhi Capitals batsman from Mumbai took to Twitter to make the announcement, urging all eligible people in the country to get vaccinated.“Got my first dose of the vaccine today. I urge everyone to register and get yourself vaccinated, if you’re eligible,” he posted.
Also read: ‘He Needs to Relax’
Rahane’s wife Radhika too got her vaccine. “Both me and Ajinkya got our first dose of the vaccine today. We’re getting vaccinated not only for ourselves but also for those around us. We urge everyone to get vaccinated if you’re eligible,” she wrote.Earlier, India batsman Shikhar Dhawan too had posted that he had got vaccinated.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
CSK vs PBKS, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
RCB vs SRH, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
MI vs KKR, IPL, 202110 May Monday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
DC vs RR, IPL, 202111 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
CSK vs KKR, IPL, 202112 May Wednesday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Complete Schedule