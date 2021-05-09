Ajinkya Rahane Urges Everyone to Fight Against Covid-19; Thanks Frontline Workers in Mother's Day Tweet

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Ajinkya Rahane has posted an emotional tweet which depicts the current times our country is going through. The nation is grappling with the second wave of Coronavirus and is seeing a daily surge of 4 lakh cases. Rahane who himself had to bear the brunt of the deadly virus as IPL got canceled, wrote that each and every citizen must battle for the Motherland in these trying times. He also thanked the frontline workers.

Also Read: Slater-Warner Get into Bar Fight in Maldives?

Today on Mother’s Day let’s pledge to serve our Motherland and strive to fight and come out of these difficult times together 🙏 A big salute to all the frontline warriors for doing what you’re doing, selflessly. Every single day. 🙏 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 9, 2021

“Today on Mother’s Day let’s pledge to serve our Motherland and strive to fight and come out of these difficult times together 🙏 A big salute to all the frontline warriors for doing what you’re doing, selflessly. Every single day,” he wrote on Twitter.

Rahane Receives First Dose

Earlier India’s Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane on Saturday received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The India and Delhi Capitals batsman from Mumbai took to Twitter to make the announcement, urging all eligible people in the country to get vaccinated.“Got my first dose of the vaccine today. I urge everyone to register and get yourself vaccinated, if you’re eligible,” he posted.

Also read: ‘He Needs to Relax’

Rahane’s wife Radhika too got her vaccine. “Both me and Ajinkya got our first dose of the vaccine today. We’re getting vaccinated not only for ourselves but also for those around us. We urge everyone to get vaccinated if you’re eligible,” she wrote.Earlier, India batsman Shikhar Dhawan too had posted that he had got vaccinated.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here