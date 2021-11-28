'Ajinkya Rahane Will Probably Make Way For Virat Kohli, Hard to Drop Shreyas Iyer'

Daniel Vettori has backed Ajinkya Rahane despite his string of poor scores in cricket but feels that the veteran India batter may have to see him sitting out the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai when regular captain Virat Kohli returns after a short break. Kohli skipped the three-match T20I series and the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur after being given break by the BCCI as part of workload management.

With Rahane managing scores of 35 and four in the ongoing Test and Shreyas Iyer making quite a statement on debut with a sparkling century, the writing seems to be on the wall.

“I still think Rahane is still a solid player," Vettori told ESPNcricinfo. “He looks like he wants to be aggressive; the way he is playing doesn’t feel tentative. but he is getting out. In a lot of ways, being dropped and having the ability to come back and resettle everything as a batsman, particularly at the Test level, can weigh you down."

“If they [India team management] leave him out of the next Test match, I don’t think it will be a death-knell for his career; it will just be a one-Test dropping, because it just resets everything, gives him a chance to go back and do a bit of work," he added.

Vettori said it will be hard to drop Iyer considering his performance in the Kanpur Test. “I think it’s hard to drop someone [Iyer] who has scored a century on Test debut against a quality side. So, it will probably be Rahane who will make way [for Kohli]," Vettori said.

Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer said Rahane will be upset for not converting the start he got in the first innings because batting on the fourth and fifth day pitches is always a tough proposition.

“He would be more upset with the start he got in the first innings and [he] did not convert it into a big one, because [in] the second innings, anytime when you bat on the day-four or day-five wickets, it is hard work. But the first innings, when the conditions were good for batting, that’s where I think he would be upset for not getting a big score," Jaffer said.

“It’s going to be a big question, ‘who goes out when Virat Kohli comes in’, and what kind of combination India goes with, because Mayank [Agarwal] has not got runs, Ajinkya [Rahane] has not got runs, [Cheteshwar] Pujara has not got runs," he added.

