Ajinkya Rahane’s Dance Routine with His Daughter Will Make Your Day

Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday was seen dancing and goofing with his daughter. The video has been shared by his wife Radhika Rahane.

Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday was seen dancing and goofing with his daughter. The video has been shared by his wife Radhika Rahane. The daddy-daughter duo can be seem grooving to the tunes of a nursery rhyme. The short clip shows the little one clad in a cutesy stars and circles print onesie, while her daddy is seen in a comfort attire of shorts and round neck t-shirt. The video, as expected, has received tons of love from Ajinkya’s fans. Many of them have liberally dropped in pink and red heart emojis to express their love and blessings for the two of them.

The video has been recorded in Chennai where the cricketer is quarantining with his family. This comes after the authorities allowed the players to bring along their wife and children on the tour. This practice had been stopped ever since the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic began. The Indian cricketer’s wife captioned the video as "My entertainment in quarantine”. The Rahanes are there as the first India vs England Test match is going to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Test is scheduled to take place between February 5 to February 9.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya is in great form and his performance in the India vs Australia Test match was a proof of the same. The Indian batsman had hit a match-winning century in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne. It is obvious that expectations from him in the upcoming Test will also be quite high.

England, on the other hand, too are coming after a win against Sri Lanka. The touring English side had defeated the team by 2-0. It will not be incorrect to say that the team is also brimming with confidence right now and is also aware of the conditions of the sub-continent.

Apart from that,many other Indian cricketers who were not able to make it in the Test against Australia will been seen in the upcoming Test series. New father Virat Kohli, who was on paternity leave back then, will be leading the Indian side.

