Ajinkya Rahane's Ton at MCG Reminds Ex- India Selector of Sachin Tendulkar's Knock in Ranji Trophy 1999-00

- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, 2021Match Ended148/10(43.4) RR 3.39
WI
BAN149/3(33.2) RR 4.47
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, 2021Match Ended287/9(50.0) RR 5.74
AFG
IRE271/9(50.0) RR 5.42
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Ajinkya Rahane's Ton at MCG Reminds Ex- India Selector of Sachin Tendulkar's Knock in Ranji Trophy 1999-00
Ajinkya Rahane's gritty 112 at MCG took India to a famous win some time ago and former India selector Jatin Paranjpe, cannot help but draw a connection to an innings played by Sachin Tendulkar, in Ranji Trophy semifinals of 1999-2000. Tendulkar, in that match against Tamil Nadu, played an innings of 233 helping Mumbai win by eight wickets.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 23, 2021, 10:42 AM IST
Ajinkya Rahane's gritty 112 at MCG took India to a famous win some time ago and former India selector Jatin Paranjpe, cannot help but draw a connection to an innings played by Sachin Tendulkar, in Ranji Trophy semifinals of 1999-2000. Tendulkar, in that match against Tamil Nadu, played an innings of 233 helping Mumbai win by eight wickets.
“Ajinkya’s knock reminded me of that Tamil Nadu innings from Sachin, when he took us (Mumbai) through single-handedly. Tough players steer their teams through tough situations. You could feel he wants to see his team through," Paranjpe told the Times of India.
"It was a psychological battle and not an ordinary innings. He rattled the Aussies, and that coming after the Adelaide jolt made it even more special.”
“The hundred was like a ‘life-lesson’ note to self. Stay committed, work your socks off at training every day, listen more than speak, be disciplined and believe in yourself,” Paranjpe had said after the hundred.
Paranjpe, who was a selector for four years, has seen some of these young players from really close quarters, and each of these boys had a role to play in India's 2-1 series victory. For instance, he has known Hanuma Vihari for 13 years and knew that he would make it big.
“I have known Vihari since 2007 when he was a bit of a child prodigy for Hyderabad. He then had to move to Andhra where he built a new life for himself. These changes take real tenacity. I saw him score against Mumbai at Ongole (in 2017-18 season), and I knew he was ready,” says Paranjpe.
“As soon as he played his first ball (at the SCG) and the camera zoomed into him, something told me ‘he won’t get out today’. Glad that turned out to be the case. He will get more chances to play for the country,” Paranjpe says.
He then went on to talk about Rishabh Pant, who reminded him of Roy Fredericks.
“He reminds me of Roy Fredericks. He’s got fast hands. He plays the ball off the pitch which is a hallmark of special talent. He has lots of time, never seen him perturbed by pace. He needs to build security in his defence and learn to step out not to hit it for six but to drive it for ones and twos’. If he adds this facet, game over for all the bowlers,” says Paranjpe.
“Sanju too is a treat to watch. Steady head, good technical foundations, doesn’t hold the bat low down and has a long lever which is rare to see nowadays. He will need to understand that he needs to play X amount of balls to score Y number of runs.
"He needs to work back to front from this angle. Both will do exceedingly well for India. Mark my words – they will drive fans crazy. Talent needs patience and trust,” he says.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking