Ajinkya Rahane's Ton at MCG Reminds Ex- India Selector of Sachin Tendulkar's Knock in Ranji Trophy 1999-00

Ajinkya Rahane's gritty 112 at MCG took India to a famous win some time ago and former India selector Jatin Paranjpe, cannot help but draw a connection to an innings played by Sachin Tendulkar, in Ranji Trophy semifinals of 1999-2000. Tendulkar, in that match against Tamil Nadu, played an innings of 233 helping Mumbai win by eight wickets.

“Ajinkya’s knock reminded me of that Tamil Nadu innings from Sachin, when he took us (Mumbai) through single-handedly. Tough players steer their teams through tough situations. You could feel he wants to see his team through," Paranjpe told the Times of India.

"It was a psychological battle and not an ordinary innings. He rattled the Aussies, and that coming after the Adelaide jolt made it even more special.”

“The hundred was like a ‘life-lesson’ note to self. Stay committed, work your socks off at training every day, listen more than speak, be disciplined and believe in yourself,” Paranjpe had said after the hundred.

Paranjpe, who was a selector for four years, has seen some of these young players from really close quarters, and each of these boys had a role to play in India's 2-1 series victory. For instance, he has known Hanuma Vihari for 13 years and knew that he would make it big.

“I have known Vihari since 2007 when he was a bit of a child prodigy for Hyderabad. He then had to move to Andhra where he built a new life for himself. These changes take real tenacity. I saw him score against Mumbai at Ongole (in 2017-18 season), and I knew he was ready,” says Paranjpe.

“As soon as he played his first ball (at the SCG) and the camera zoomed into him, something told me ‘he won’t get out today’. Glad that turned out to be the case. He will get more chances to play for the country,” Paranjpe says.

He then went on to talk about Rishabh Pant, who reminded him of Roy Fredericks.

“He reminds me of Roy Fredericks. He’s got fast hands. He plays the ball off the pitch which is a hallmark of special talent. He has lots of time, never seen him perturbed by pace. He needs to build security in his defence and learn to step out not to hit it for six but to drive it for ones and twos’. If he adds this facet, game over for all the bowlers,” says Paranjpe.

“Sanju too is a treat to watch. Steady head, good technical foundations, doesn’t hold the bat low down and has a long lever which is rare to see nowadays. He will need to understand that he needs to play X amount of balls to score Y number of runs.

"He needs to work back to front from this angle. Both will do exceedingly well for India. Mark my words – they will drive fans crazy. Talent needs patience and trust,” he says.