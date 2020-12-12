AJM v DUB Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Ajman Alubond vs Dubai Pulse Secure: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Ajman Alubond (AJM) will square off against Dubai Pulse Secure (DUB) in the 12th match of the Emirates D20 tournament on Saturday, December 12 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.Ajman Alubond are currently placed fifth in the points table after winning once in three games. They lost their last two games on the trot and will look to get back to winning ways in the tournament. They head into this fixture on the back of a loss against EBC Blues in their last game.

On the other hand, third-placed Dubai Pulse Secure have managed to gain a single victory from three outings so far. They head into this game after a win against Abu Dhabi in their most recent fixture and will look to carry forward the momentum into the upcoming contest.

The Emirates D20 2020 match between Ajman Alubond and Dubai Pulse Secure is scheduled to start at 10:30pm, IST.

AJM v DUB Emirates D20 2020, Ajman Alubond vs Dubai Pulse Secure: Live Streaming

Emirates D20 2020, Ajman Alubond vs Dubai Pulse Secure can be watched online on FanCode.

AJM v DUB Emirates D20 2020, Ajman Alubond vs Dubai Pulse Secure: Live Score / Scorecard

AJM v DUB Emirates D20 2020, Ajman Alubond vs Dubai Pulse Secure: Match Details

December 12 - 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

AJM v DUB, Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 team for Ajman Alubond vs Dubai Pulse Secure:

AJM v DUB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure Captain: Rameez Shahzad

AJM v DUB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure vice-captain: Adnaan Khan

AJM v DUB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor

AJM v DUB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure batsmen: Punya Mehra, Asif Khan

AJM v DUB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure all-rounders: Omer Farooq, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nasir Aziz

AJM v DUB Emirates D20 2020, Dream 11 predictions for Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs. Dubai Pulse Secure bowlers: Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif, Sharif Asadullah

AJM v DUB Emirates D20 2020, Ajman Alubond probable starting line-up against Dubai Pulse Secure: Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Nasir Aziz, Sharif Asadullah (C), Abdul Shakoor (WK), Amjad Khan, Sheraz Piya, Hamad Arshad, Waqas Ali, Ehtesham Siddiq, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar

AJM v DUB Emirates D20 2020, Dubai Pulse Secure probable starting line-up vs Ajman Alubond: Adnaan Khan (WK), Ali Naseer, Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Hassan, Nilansh Keswani, Omer Farooq, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Syed Muhammad Haider, Tahir Latif