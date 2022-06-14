AJM vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction For Emirates D20 League 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, June 14, 6:30 PM IST

AJM vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D20 League 2022 match between Ajman and Abu Dhabi: Ajman and Abu Dhabi will kick off the proceedings at the Emirates D20 League 2022 on Tuesday at the ICC Academy Ground in Abu Dhabi. The two teams will be pumped up to do well as they are coming after a poor run last season.

Ajman ended up in the second-last place last season with just two wins from ten league matches. The team has picked up a better squad this time around with the likes of Hameed Khan-I, Yasir Kaleem, Adnan ul Mulk, and Dawood Ejaz.

Speaking of Abu Dhabi, they failed to open their account during the Emirates D20 2020-21. Abu Dhabi lost all ten games to languish as the wooden spooners. Attah Urrahim, Mazhar Bashir, and Shahnawaz Khan will be the crucial players for the team as they will be aiming for a change of fortunes.

Ahead of the match between the Ajman and Abu Dhabi, here is everything you need to know:

AJM vs ABD Telecast

Ajman vs Abu Dhabi game will not be telecast in India

AJM vs ABD Live Streaming

The AJM vs ABD fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

AJM vs ABD Match Details

Ajman and Abu Dhabi will play against each other at the ICC Academy Ground in Abu Dhabi at 6:30 PM IST on June 14, Tuesday.

AJM vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ali Abid

Vice-Captain: Attah Urrahim

Suggested Playing XI for AJM vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Yasir Kaleem

Batters: Hameed Khan-I, Ali Abid, Adnan ul Mulk, Dawood Ejaz

All-rounders: Attah Urrahim, Mazhar Bashir, Shahnawaz Khan

Bowlers: Muhammad Amin Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Uzair Khan

AJM vs ABD2 Probable XIs

Ajman: Muhammad Amin Khan, Yasir Kaleem, Hameed Khan-I, Adnan ul Mulk, Sandeep-Singh, Sultan Ahmad, Hazrat Luqman, Nav Pabreja, Syed Essam, Dawood Ejaz, Shahnawaz Khan

Abu Dhabi: Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Ali Abid, Attah Urrahim, Mazhar Bashir, Zia Mukhtar, Adnan Danish, Fayyaz Ahmed, Osama Hassan-Shah

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here