AJM vs ECB Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20, Ajman Alubond vs ECB Blues: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Ajman Alubond will go up against the top team ECB Blues in the eighth match of the Emirates D20. ECB will come into this match high on confidence having won both the matches they have played so far in the tournament, while AJM, with one win in two matches, are placed third on the points table. They lost their previous match against Sharjah Bukhatir XI by six wickets and will look to bounce back in the next game. It could be a close contest, although ECB have a slight edge. The match will be played at 6:30 pm IST at the CC Academy, Dubai.

AJM vs ECB Emirates D20, Ajman Alubond vs ECB Blues Live Streaming

All matches of the Emirates D20 can be watched online on FanCode.

AJM vs ECB Emirates D20, Ajman Alubond vs ECB Blues: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

AJM vs ECB Emirates D20, Ajman Alubond vs ECB Blues: Match Details

December 11 – 06:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai

Emirates D20 AJM vs ECB Dream11 team for Ajman Alubond vs ECB Blues

Emirates D20 AJM vs ECB Dream11 team for Ajman Alubond vs ECB Blues captain: Vriitya Aravind

Emirates D20 AJM vs ECB Dream11 team for Ajman Alubond vs ECB Blues vice-captain: Alishan Sharafu

Emirates D20 AJM vs ECB Dream11 team for Ajman Alubond vs ECB Blues wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Emirates D20 AJM vs ECB Dream11 team for Ajman Alubond vs ECB Blues batsmen: Basil Hameed, CP Rizwan, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad

Emirates D20 AJM vs ECB Dream11 team for Ajman Alubond vs ECB Blues all-rounders: Alishan Sharafu, Aryan Lakra, Asif Khan

Emirates D20 AJM vs ECB Dream11 team for Ajman Alubond vs ECB Blues bowlers: Junaid Siddique , Zahoor Khan, Sharif Asadullah

AJM vs ECB Emirates D20, Ajman Alubond probable playing 11 against ECB Blues: Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Gul, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Nasir Aziz, Anand Kumar, Sheraz Piya, Sharif Asadullah, Rishabh Mukherjee

AJM vs ECB Emirates D20, ECB Blues probable playing 11 against Ajman Alubond: Vriitya Aravind (WK), CP Rizwan, Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Waheed Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique , Zahoor Khan