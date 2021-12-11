AJM vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Emirates D10 2021 match, December 11, 03:30 PM IST

AJM vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Ajman and Emirates Blues: In the 15th match of the Emirates D10 2021, we have Ajman playing against Emirates Blues. The two teams will take the field on December 11, Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 03:30 PM IST.

Emirates Blues looked in great touch in the initial phase of the tournament. The team won both their first two games to make a solid statement. However, the team disappointed in their last two matches. Emirates looked sloppy on the field as they lost to Sharjah and Fujairah. They need to find their rhythm back and return to the winning ways.

Ajman, on the other hand, are struggling to get going in the tournament. The team isn’t in their best form and are failing to give a good competition to the opposite team. Ajman have wonjust one match while losing as many as three games. Since the tournament is in its initial phase, there is still time for the team to correct its ways.

Ahead of the match between Ajman and Emirates Blues; here is everything you need to know:

AJM vs EMB Telecast

The AJM vs EMB match will not be telecasted in India.

AJM vs EMB Live Streaming

The Ajman vs Emirates Blues fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

AJM vs EMB Match Details

The AJM vs EMB match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 03:30 PM IST on December 11, Saturday.

AJM vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Qasim Muhammad

Vice-Captain- Alishan Sharafu

Suggested Playing XI for AJM vs EMB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor

Batters: Qasim Muhammad, Mayank, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwan

All-rounders: Rahul Bhatia, Yuvraj Barua, Aryan Lakra

Bowlers: Danish Qureshi, Mohammed Farazuddin, Nasir Aziz

AJM vs EMB Probable XIs:

Ajman: Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sagar Kalyan, Qasim Muhammad, Malik Qamar Abbas, Sultan Ahmed, Rahul Chopra, Essam Muti ur Rab, Yuvraj Barua, Nasir Aziz ©, Hafeez ur Rehman, Mayank

Emirates Blues: Sabir Rao, Danish Qureshi, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwan (c), Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Boota (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Mohammed Farazuddin, Aryan Lakra, Rahul Bhatia

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here