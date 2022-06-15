AJM vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction for Emirates D20 League 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, June 15, 6:30 PM IST

AJM vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D20 League 2022 match between Ajman and Emirates Blues: In their second match of the Emirates D20 League 2022, Ajman will be squaring off against Emirates Blues. The two teams got off to contrasting starts in the tournament.

Ajman are reeling at the bottom of the points table after losing their opening game to Abu Dhabi. The team suffered a 48-run loss as it failed to chase a decent score of 159 runs. Yasir Kaleem was brilliant with the bat with a knock of 61 runs. However, the lack of support from other batters caused a collapse.

On the other hand, Emirates Blues scored a stunning 27-run victory over Dubai to get off to a winning start in the T20 league. Asked to bat first, Emirates posted a total of 138 runs. Ateeq ur Rahman, Alishan Sharafu, and Aryan Lakra dished out good batting performances. The second innings also saw the dominating of Lakra as he picked three wickets to restrict Dubai to a score of 111 runs.

Ahead of the match between the Ajman and Emirates Blues, here is everything you need to know:

AJM vs EMB Telecast

Ajman vs Emirates Blues game will not be telecast in India

AJM vs EMB Live Streaming

The AJM vs EMB fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AJM vs EMB Match Details

Ajman and Emirates Blues will play against each other at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai at 06:30 PM IST on June 15, Wednesday.

AJM vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shahnawaz Khan

Vice-Captain: Aryan Lakra

Suggested Playing XI for AJM vs EMB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Yasir Kaleem

Batters: Zawar Farid, Hameed Khan-I, Fahad Nawaz, Adnan ul Mulk, Dawood Ejaz

All-rounders: Aryan Lakra, Shahnawaz Khan

Bowlers: Muhammad Amin Khan, Adithya Shetty, Karthik Meiyappan

AJM vs EMB2 Probable XIs

Ajman: Sultan Ahmad, Hazrat Luqman, Nav Pabreja, Muhammad Amin Khan, Yasir Kaleem, Hameed Khan-I, Adnan ul Mulk, Sandeep-Singh, Dawood Ejaz, Shahnawaz Khan, Syed Essam

Emirates Blues: Adithya Shetty, Jash Giyanani, Aryansh Sharma(wk), Fahad Nawaz, Alishan Sharafu, Zawar Farid, Dhruv Parashar, Karthik Meiyappan, Tanish Suri, Nilansh Keswani, Aryan Lakra

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here