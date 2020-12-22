AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20, Ajman Alubond vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Best Picks / AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Captain / AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The 30th match of the ongoing Emirates D20 will be played between Ajman Alubond and Fujairah Pacific Ventures today. Ajman have not much to play for except pride as they are out of the race for playoffs, having won just one match out of nine contested. Their sole win came against Abu Dhabi, the weakest side that have remained winless in the tournament. On the other hand, Fujairah have emerged as the best team which have won all of the nine matches played so far. They defeated Ajman by 17 runs in their last encounter. They are likely to finish the group stage unbeaten.

All matches of the Emirates D20 can be watched online on FanCode.

December 22 – 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai

AJM vs FUJ Emirates D20, Ajman Alubond probable playing 11 against Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Abdul Shakoor (WK), Asif Khan, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Gul, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Nasir Aziz, Anand Kumar, Sheraz Piya, Sharif Asadullah, Rishabh Mukherjee

AJM vs FUJ Emirates D20, Fujairah Pacific Ventures probable playing 11 against Ajman Alubond: Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Ahmed Raza, Sandeep Singh (WK), Muhammad Umar, Aayan Khan, Akif Raja, Laqman Hazrat, Sabir Rao