AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Emirates D10 2021 match, December 11, 11:00 PM IST

AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Ajman and Fujairah:Fujairah will have a go at Ajman for the second time in the Emirates D10 2021 at 11:00 PM IST on December 11, Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The first fixture between the two sides resulted in Fujairah beating Ajman by 34 runs.

Fujairah batters were on a roll that day as they smashed 131 runs off 60 deliveries. The score was too big for Ajman and they collapsed at 97 runs. Playing the Saturday match, the team will be hoping to take revenge for their previous loss.

Overall, Fujairah have performed brilliantly in the competition. The team has won all five games to occupy the top spot in the standings. They will be hoping to make it six in a row against Ajman.

Ajman, on the other hand, have delivered a contrasting performance. They have won just one match while the result of four games didn’t go their way. Unsurprisingly, the team is languishing at last place.

Ahead of the match between Ajman and Fujairah; here is everything you need to know:

AJM vs FUJ Telecast

The AJM vs FUJ match will not be telecasted in India.

AJM vs FUJ Live Streaming

The Ajman vs Fujairah fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

AJM vs FUJ Match Details

The AJM vs FUJ match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Fujairah at 11:00 PM IST on December 11, Saturday.

AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Waseem Muhammad

Vice-Captain:Waqas Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for AJM vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hamdan Tahir, Rahul Chopra

Batters: Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Qasim Muhammad

All-rounders: Omer Farooq, Waseem Muhammad, Waqas Ahmed

Bowlers: Sultan Ahmed, Raja Akifullah Khan, Hafeez ur Rehman

AJM vs FUJ Probable XIs:

Ajman: Safeer Tariq (wk), Qasim Muhammad, Nasir Aziz (c), Sultan Ahmed, Waqas Ahmed, Mayank, Yuvraj Barua, Essam Muti Ur Rab, Ahmad Shah, Rahul Chopra, Hafeez ur Rehman

Fujairah: Hamdan Tahirn(wk), Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Ali Khan, Waseem Muhammad (c), Mujahid Amin, Zeeshan Abid, Zahid Ali, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Omer Farooq, Raja Akifullah Khan

