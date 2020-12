AJM vs SHA Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

This is going to be the second match that Ajman Alubond and Sharjah Bukhatir XI will be playing in the ongoing Emirates D20 2020 league. The teams have met contrasting fates in their previous Emirates D20 2020 matches.

This is going to be the second match that Ajman Alubond and Sharjah Bukhatir XI will be playing in the ongoing Emirates D20 2020 league. The teams have met contrasting fates in their previous Emirates D20 2020 matches. Ajman Alubond defeated Abu Dhabi by 70 runs on December 6 while Sharjah Bukhatir XI lost the fixture to Fujairah Pacific Ventures by 10 runs on the same day. Presently, Ajman Alubond have two points. Sharjah Bukhatir XI, on the other hand, are yet to open their point bank.

Emirates D20 2020, Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI match is scheduled for Monday, December 7. The outing will commence from 06:30 pm IST at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

AJM vs SHA Emirates D20 2020, Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Live Streaming

Emirates D20 2020, Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI can be watched online on FanCode.

AJM vs SHA Emirates D20 2020, Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Live Score / Scorecard

AJM vs SHA Emirates D20 2020, Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Match Details

December 7 – 06:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

AJM vs SHA, Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 team for Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI

AJM vs SHA Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI Captain: Kashif Daud

AJM vs SHA Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI vice-captain: Rameez Shahzad

AJM vs SHA Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor

AJM vs SHA Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI batsmen: Rameez Shahzad, Fayyaz Ahmad, Khalid Shah

AJM vs SHA Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI all-rounders: Nasir Aziz, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Hafeez Rahman

AJM vs SHA Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI bowlers: Sharif Asadullah, Sultan Muhammad, Arsalan Javed

AJM vs SHA Emirates D20 2020, Ajman Alubond probable lineup against Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Abdul Shakoor, Rameez Shahzad, Hamad Arshad, Sheraj Piya, Waqas Ali, Nasir Aziz, Shareef Asadullah, Asif Khan, Rishab Mukherjee, Zuhaib Zubair, Sultan Muhammad

AJM vs SHA Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah Bukhatir XI probable lineup vs Ajman Alubond: Muhammad Boota, Renjith Mani, Umair Ali, Hafeez Rahman, Fayyaz Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Krishan Paul, Khalid Shah, Badiuzzama Sayed, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf

Summary: AJM vs SHA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AJM vs SHA Dream11 Best Picks / AJM vs SHA Dream11 Captain / AJM vs SHA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more