Akash Chopra Says Rohit Sharma is the ‘Readymade’ Captain in Waiting

Virat Kohli has decided to move away from captaincy duties in T20 after the World Cup this year. Kohli’s decision has surprised millions of cricket fans even though the star batsman will continue to lead India in Tests and ODIs. The talk has now moved on to the possible successors of Kohli in T20s. And, Rohit Sharma is of course top of that list.

Former cricketer and analyst Akash Chopra is of the opinion that Rohit Sharma will turn out to be a good T20I captain if he is appointed as Kohli’s replacement. Speaking on his YouTube live session, Chopra said the team has a ‘readymade’ captain in the form of Rohit. A fan asked Chopra during the live session whether Rohit should be leading the team.

“Rohit is a foregone conclusion, it is like a situation when you have a readymade captain available for the team,” he said.

Chopra remarked that he would not be surprised to see ‘The Hitman’ leading Team India in the ODI World Cup in 2023. He said the transition may happen sooner than later as often captaincy is divided between the white and red-ball formats. “It is very rarely seen someone leading in Test and T20I. You either lead in Test or in both ODI and T20I formats,” he added.

Currently, Rohit is Kohli’s deputy in the white-ball format. Rohit has achieved amazing success in the IPL with Mumbai Indians, He has led the Mumbai outfit to five IPL titles and is a stronger contender for the captaincy. There has been no official confirmation from the BCCI regarding who will take the baton from Kohli.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here