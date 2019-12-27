Akhtar Spoke Truth; Urge Pakistan PM to Get Me Out of Mess: Kaneria
Danish Kaneria has said that whatever Shoaib Akhtar has spoken about the leg-spinner -- being discriminated within the Pakistan cricket team during their playing days because of his Hindu faith -- is true. He, however, has urged people not to politicise the issue.
