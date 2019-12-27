Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

South Africa

284 (84.3)

South Africa
v/s
England
England*

70/3 (23.3)

England trail by 214 runs, MIN. 62.3 Overs Left Today
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

467 (155.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

44/2 (18.0)

New Zealand trail by 423 runs
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 21, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 27 December, 2019

2ND INN

Dhaka Platoon

124/9 (20.0)

Dhaka Platoon
v/s
Chattogram Challengers
Chattogram Challengers*

88/3 (13.4)

Chattogram Challengers need 37 runs in 38 balls at 5.84 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 13, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 December, 2019

2ND INN

Adelaide Strikers

174/4 (20.0)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars*

91/3 (13.0)

Melbourne Stars need 84 runs in 42 balls at 12 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

live
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Akhtar Spoke Truth; Urge Pakistan PM to Get Me Out of Mess: Kaneria

Danish Kaneria has said that whatever Shoaib Akhtar has spoken about the leg-spinner -- being discriminated within the Pakistan cricket team during their playing days because of his Hindu faith -- is true. He, however, has urged people not to politicise the issue.

IANS |December 27, 2019, 4:25 PM IST
Akhtar Spoke Truth; Urge Pakistan PM to Get Me Out of Mess: Kaneria

Lahore: Danish Kaneria has said that whatever Shoaib Akhtar has spoken about the leg-spinner -- being discriminated within the Pakistan cricket team during their playing days because of his Hindu faith -- is true. He, however, has urged people not to politicise the issue.

In a statement, Kaneria has also revealed that his life is "not in a good shape" and therefore urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to get him "out of the mess".

"Today, I saw the interview of the legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar. I personally thank him for telling the truth. At the same time, I am grateful to all the players who supported me wholeheartedly as a cricketer. Also thankful to media, genuine cricket administrators, and citizens of Pakistan who supported me regardless of my religious affiliation," he said.

In an interview on PTV's show titled "Game on Hai", Akhtar alleged that there were many who did not want Kaneria to be part of the Pakistan team because of his Hindu faith, that the spinner was never given due credit for his performances and that he was constantly humiliated by his teammates. Akhtar even said that some players even refused to partake food with Kaneria.

Kaneria, who played for Pakistan between 2000 and 2010, is only the second Hindu player to play for Pakistan, the other being Anil Dalpat, incidentally Kaneria's uncle, was a wicketkeeper who played in the 1980s.

"There were certain elements in the society who opposed. However, the opposition could not sustain against the people who loved me. I always remained positive in life and ignored such opposition," the leg-spinner said.

The 39-year-old, who was suspended from cricket in 2012 for fixing allegations, further said that he approached many individuals in Pakistan to get his issues resolved, but his efforts went in vain.

"At the same time, my life is not in a good shape and I approached many individuals in Pakistan and around the world to resolve my issues. Yet, I have not received any help. Issues of many cricketers of Pakistan have been resolved though."

"I gave everything possible for Pakistan as a cricketer and I am very proud of it. And in the hour of need I am positive that the people of Pakistan will help me.

"I need support from all legendary players of Pakistan including honourable Prime Minister Imran Khan, cricket administrators of Pakistan and other countries to get me out of the mess. Please come forward and help me out."

Kaneria is fourth in the list of bowlers who have taken most Test wickets for Pakistan, behind only fast bowlers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Imran Khan. With 261 wickets in 62 Tests, the leggie remains one of Pakistan's best spinners in recent times.

danish kaneriaImran KhanOff The FieldShoaib Akhtar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more