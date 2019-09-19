Akila Dananjaya Banned For 12 Months For Illegal Bowling Action

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been banned from bowling in international cricket for a period of 12 months due to an illegal bowling action.
This is the Sri Lankan bowler’s second offence in two years that has led to his ban. His first suspension came in December 2018, after which he was given a clearance from the ICC in February 2019.
The latest development means the 25-year-old will not be able to bowl until August 2020.
Dananjaya's action was reported after the first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle last month. He was tested on August 29 at the ICC approved facility in Chennai, which showed his action was illegal.
Dananjaya can approach the ICC for a re-assessment of his bowling action only after the expiry of this one-year period.
Dananjaya has played six Tests, 36 ODIs and 22 T20Is for Sri Lanka, picking up a total of 106 wickets.
