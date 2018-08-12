Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Akila Dananjaya's Six Wickets Hand Sri Lanka 178-run Victory

Reuters | Updated: August 12, 2018, 9:21 PM IST
Akila Dananjaya's Six Wickets Hand Sri Lanka 178-run Victory

Reuters

Loading...
Colombo: Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya spun a web around South Africa's batsmen with a six-wicket haul to help the hosts to a commanding 178-run victory in the fifth and final one-day international on Sunday.

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews struck a run-a-ball 97 to anchor his side to an imposing 299 for eight after the hosts won the toss and opted to bat.

South Africa, who had won the first three matches of the series, appeared clueless against off-spinner Dananjaya's bag of tricks and were bundled out for 121 under 25 overs.

The 24-year-old took 6-29 to register his best bowling figures in one-dayers and helped Sri Lanka finish the series with a respectable 3-2 result.

South Africa's stand-in skipper Quinton de Kock, leading the side for the injured Faf du Plessis, was the only batsman to provide some resistance for the touring side with a stroke-filled 54.

Mathews hit 11 fours and a six in his knock as Sri Lanka scored 93 off their final 10 overs to set South Africa a 300-run target.

Related Story

Also Watch

Akila DananjayaAngelo MathewsQuinton de KockSouth Africa vs Sri LankaSri Lanka vs South Africa
First Published: August 12, 2018, 9:14 PM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...