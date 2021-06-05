AL vs BU Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 Match, June 5, 01:00 pm IST Saturday

AL vs BU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Abahani Limited and Brothers Union: Abahani Limited will square off against the Brothers Union in the 17th match of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League. The game is scheduled to be played on June 5, Saturday, at 1:00 pm IST at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Abahani Limited got off to a flying start in the Dhaka Premier League 2021 as they won both their opening matches. Abahani are unbeatable in the league so far and are placed at the second position on the points table. In their previous encounter, they registered a comprehensive victory over Old Dohs Sports Club by 22 runs.

Brothers Union, on the other hand, are sitting in fifth place on the points table. They have secured victory in one out of two league games while their other game was washed out by rain. In their last fixture, they outplayed Legends of Rupganj by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Abahani Limited and Brothers Union; here is everything you need to know:

AL vs BU Telecast

The Abahani Limited vs Brothers Union match will not be broadcast in India.

AL vs BU Live Streaming

The match between AL vs BU is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

AL vs BU Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 5 at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The game will start at 1:00 PM IST.

AL vs BU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Mushfiqur Rahim

Vice-Captain – Mohammad Saifuddin

Suggested Playing XI for AL vs BU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Mizanur Rahman, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Naim Sheikh, Zahiduzzaman,

All-rounders: Alauddin Babu, Mohammad Saifuddin

Bowlers: Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Sujon Hawlader, Saqlain Sajib

AL vs BU Probable XIs

Abahani Limited: Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Naim Sheikh, Munim Shahriar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shahidul Islam, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mehedi Hasan Rana

Brothers Union: Mizanur Rahman (C), Junaid Siddique, Zahiduzzaman (WK), Myshukur Rahaman, Alauddin Babu, Sujon Hawlader, Saqlain Sajib, Naeem Islam Jr, Manik Khan, Rahatul Ferdous, Nuruzzaman

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here