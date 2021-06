AL vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Squad List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 2021 match 11, June 3 01:00 PM IST

AL vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Abahani Limited and Old DOHS Sports Club Dhaka Premier League T20 2021: Abahani Limited (AL) will square off against Old DOHS Sports Club (DOHS) in match 11 of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League T20 2021. The game is scheduled to be played on Thursday, June 3, at 1:00 pm IST at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Abahani head into this match after a win and draw. They won their season opener against Partex Sporting Club by seven wickets (DLS method),while their second match against the same opponents was cancelled due to rain. They currently are second in the Dhaka Premier League standings with three points from two matches. On the other hand, Old DOHS had an unlucky outings so far as both their matches were washed out due to inclement weather. They are currently placed fifth in the points table with two points so far.

Ahead of the match between Abahani Limited and Old DOHS Sports Club; here is everything you need to know:

AL vs DOHS Telecast

Not televised in India.

AL vs DOHS Live Streaming

The match between AL vs DOHS is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

AL vs DOHS Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 1 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, in Mirpur, Dhaka. The game will start at 01:00 PM IST.

AL vs DOHS captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Vice-captain: Mahmudul Hasan Joy

AL vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Rakin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Naim, Anisul Islam Emon

All-rounders: Mohammad Saifuddin, Rakibul Islam, Afif Hossain

Bowlers: Asaduzzaman Payel, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny

AL vs DOHS Probable XIs

Abahani Limited: Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (C, WK), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shohidul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Munim Shahriar

Old DOHS Sports Club: Anisul Islam Emon, Rakin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rayan Rahman, Pritom Kumar (WK), Rakibul Islam, AI Islam, Mohaiminul Khan (C), Abdur Rashid, Rakibal Hasan, Asaduzzaman Payel

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here